Heavy rain causes alarm in flood-hit Sunamganj
Sunamganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2022 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2022 01:51 PM BdST
Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused panic among the residents of Sunamganj as water levels have yet to drop in flood-affected areas.
It rained incessantly through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning in the district. The Met Office said that the rain could continue. The Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya, upstream from Sunamganj, are also seeing heavy rainfall.
Although some flood victims have left the shelters and gone home, public and private relief work is still in full swing due to the shortage of clean drinking water and food. Many are still residing in shelters as flood waters have not receded.
Anisur Rahman, assistant meteorologist at Sylhet Met Office, said, "Rainfall was already forecast for Tuesday. It will continue to rain tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”
"It is raining upstream too. However, the rainfall is not as heavy and incessant as it was before. The rains will gradually decrease from the start of next month.”
Sunamganj Water Development Board Executive Engineer Md Zahirul Islam said, “It is raining heavily in India’s Meghalaya and Assam. The water levels have risen as a result. If the rains continue, the levels may rise further.”
In addition, the waters of the border river of Jadukata and the old Surma River have also been rising for the last few days, said the water development board.
Citing the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, Zahirul said 175 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chhatak Upazila in the past 24 hours and 196 mm in Sunamganj Sadar.
"It is also raining heavily upstream at this time. That is why the water levels are rising.”
Prof Chittaranjan Talukder, an official from the Agriculture and Farmers Protection Council of Sunamganj Haor, said, “The heavy rains and thunderstorms on the night of Jun 16 have caused extreme panic among us. We saw everything go under water within a few hours and people became helpless.”
“We get frightened every time it rains. A few days ago, we had no preparation to deal with the floods. The administration should be well prepared this time.”
Sunamganj Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Shafiqul Islam said there are still 64,000 flood-affected people residing in 295 shelters. The administration is ready to deal with any situation, he said.
- Mango production ‘halves’, prices double
- Motorcycles on Padma Bridge: Decision after surveillance is set up
- Misery abounds for flood victims in Sunamganj
- Form panel to find Padma Bridge conspirators: HC
- River transporters face uncertainty over 'special' Eid services
- Man who made a fortune as an 'international beggar'
- Disaster response neglects trans community
- Motorcyclists suffer with ferries closed, Padma Bridge off-limits
- Heavy rain raises alarm in flood-hit Sunamganj
- Adity Sarker, a doctor, dies from self-inflicted burn wounds
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Chapainawabganj traders double mango prices after production ‘halves’
- Bangladesh arrests three suspects over public shaming of Hindu college principal
- Padma Bridge: Bangladesh to beef up surveillance before lifting motorcycle ban
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- Mobile court fines man for stopping car on Padma Bridge for fun
- Bangladesh makes masks mandatory again as COVID cases rise