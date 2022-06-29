Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2022 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2022 11:36 AM BdST
The government is set to announce the date of this year's Eid-ul-Azha on Jun 30.
A committee will meet at Baitul Mukarram on Thursday to make a decision based on the sighting of the moon for the month of Zil Hajj, said Shaila Sharmin, a spokesperson for the Islamic Foundation.
Eid-ul-Azha is traditionally celebrated on the tenth day of Zil Hajj, the final month in the Arabic calendar. Eid-ul-Azha is the second biggest festival for Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr. Muslims typically sacrifice animals to mark the day.
If the moon is spotted on Thursday, the month of Zil Hajj will be deemed to start on Jul 1 and accordingly, Eid will be observed on Jul 10 in Bangladesh. Otherwise, Eid will be held on Jul 11.
