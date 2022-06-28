Padma Bridge: Bangladesh to beef up surveillance before lifting motorcycle ban
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2022 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2022 04:29 PM BdST
The government will set up speed guns and CCTV surveillance before deciding whether to allow motorcycles to cross the Padma Bridge, according to State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.
“The decision is not being put off indefinitely,” he told the media at a shipping ministry event on Tuesday. “For now, they are barred, but once the speed guns and CCTV cameras are set up, a decision will be made.”
“Those who follow her will, of course, believe such things.”
To launch owners who are worried about demand for their river routes, the state minister said that three days was too short a time to start worrying.
“We have goals, we have a purpose. The nation is proceeding according to the prime minister’s plans.”
“Many are considering investing in more luxury launches so I believe launch travel will continue to get more and more comfortable for passengers.”
