Two Shimulia ferries transferred as demand dries up after Padma Bridge opening
Shariatpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2022 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 03:10 PM BdST
Two of the eight ferries on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi river route have been transferred to other routes after the opening of the Padma Bridge.
“The two ferries were moved in the morning as there wasn’t too much traffic,” said Enam Ahmed, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation in-charge at Majhirkandi port.
The two ferries shifted were the Sufia Kamal and the Begum Rokeya.
The two have been sent to the Aricha port.
The Padma Bridge was opened to traffic at 6 am on Sunday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it on Saturday. The impact of the bridge’s opening can be seen at the ferry, launch and speedboat piers.
The pier for the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route was quiet and largely free of vehicles. None of the ferries on the route left dock on Sunday due to low demand, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority said.
Launches and speedboats are operating at the port on a limited basis, but the number of passengers is down by a significant margin, said Shahadat Hossain, a BIWTA official at the port on Sunday.
“It used to be that we couldn’t handle the passenger rush with 155 speedboats. But now 12 speedboats and eight of the 87 launches have left for Majhirkandi and Banglabazar. And they weren’t at full capacity when they set off to cross the Padma.”
- Bangladeshi man held in Saudi for begging
- 2 Shimulia ferries shifted as demand dries up
- Why would WB cancel Padma Bridge funding without conspiracy: HC
- 12 Supreme Court judges catch COVID
- Tk 21m in Padma Bridge tolls collected on first day
- Man arrested for manipulating Padma Bridge bolts
- Motorcycles banned from Padma Bridge
- Drivers complain of expressway banners, festoons
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Two Shimulia ferries transferred as demand dries up after Padma Bridge opening
- HC says govt must identify those who conspired against Padma Bridge project
- 12 judges of Bangladesh's top court catch COVID-19
- Padma Bridge rakes in nearly Tk 21m in tolls on opening day
- Deadly motorcycle accident reveals bizarre police administrative enclave on Padma Bridge
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Two motorcyclists die after accident on Padma Bridge
- Connected banks of Padma in festive mood as dream bridge is set to open
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- As Padma Bridge opens, Dhaka traffic police struggle to handle the rush
- Drivers complain of Padma Bridge opening banners, festoons on expressway