Government opens investigation into forcing Hindu principal to wear garland of shoes

After confirming about the investigation, Prof Md Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury, director (College and Administration wing) at the directorate, said the director of the relevant regional wing has been asked to look into the matter.

“We [DSHE] also have verbally directed a three-member committee to learn, assess and inform us [DSHE] about the incident,” he said.

Characterising the incident as “unfortunate,” Prof Chowdhury said: “If what the protesters been claiming had some basis, we [the directorate] could have taken action against him following the code of conduct, could even have him prosecuted under the law. But making him wear a garland of shoes is very unfortunate.”

The video of the incident, which showed the locals and students putting a garland of shoes around acting Principal Swapan Kumar Biswas's neck after accusing him of belittling Islam, sparked outrage on social media in Bangladesh last week.

According to reports, Principal Swapan is keeping a distance from everyone since the incident. He is not staying at home in fear.

Many have questioned how a teacher can be assaulted in the presence of police after the incident occurred at Mirzapur United College in Narail's Sadar Upazila on Jun 17.

Protesters at a rally in Dhaka on Monday said the teacher was humiliated in this manner just “because he belongs to the religious minority group”.

The incident took place in the wake of a post on Facebook by a Hindu student who had shared a photo of Indian BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who has been criticised for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

According to locals, some Muslim students asked the Hindu student to delete the post after he had gone to the college.

Tension mounted when rumours spread that acting Principal Swapan Biswas took the Hindu student's side. Angry Muslim locals and students set the motorcycles of the principal and two teachers on fire. The mob also clashed with the police.

Narail Sadar Police Station chief Mohammad Shawkat Kabir denied any knowledge of the incident but claimed credit for “saving” Swapan instead.

"The college principal didn't insult any religion. He wasn't detained. We saved him that day. No question of filing a case against him arises as he didn't commit any crime,” he said.

Shawkat also claimed Swapan did not seek any police details for his protection.

"We'll take security measures if he wants.”

Police have arrested the Hindu student and charged him under the Digital Security Act.