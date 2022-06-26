Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion

The sudden decision announced by the Bridges Division will be effective from 6 am on Monday. Although the notice did not cite any reason, the rush of motorcycles that stalled traffic on a long stretch of the bridge for hours apparently forced the authorities to impose the ban.

Bridges Secretary Md Monjur Hossain later said the authorities fear accidents may occur due to an excessive number of people crossing the bridge by motorcycle. “They are travelling in a risky manner.”

Many people completely ignored the rules that disallow people to stop in the middle of the bridge or get down from their vehicles to take pictures or shoot videos.

On the first day of the opening, it turned out the number of people who came to visit the new bridge itself was far greater than the people who actually had somewhere to go by using the bridge.

Police tried to stop the crowds from gathering on the bridge several times, but failed to do so, prompting the government to issue another notice reminding the people of the rules.