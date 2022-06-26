A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2022 11:10 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 11:11 AM BdST
The long-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge opened to traffic on Sunday morning, a day after its inauguration.
The bridge opened 10 minutes before schedule at 5:50 am. Motorcyclist Aminul Islam became the first civilian to cross the bridge from the Mawa end after paying a toll of Tk 100.
Aminul said that he arrived in the area with his friends from Kamrangirchar to cross the bridge. They were waiting for the toll plaza to open since dawn.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Bangladesh's longest bridge on Saturday amid huge festivity. It was an emotional and joyous moment for her and the nation.
Many people were looking forward to the opening of the bridge on Sunday. A lot of them queued up at different ends of the bridge at night with various vehicles to cross the bridge in the morning.
A long line of vehicles was seen at the Mawa end in the early hours of Sunday. Before the clock hit six, 14 toll gates on both ends of the bridge were opened.
People riding on motorcycles, private cars, buses, trucks were spotted crossing the bridge with great enthusiasm. Three-wheelers, however, have been banned from running on the bridge.
The toll for cars and jeeps has been fixed at Tk 750, microbuses at Tk 1,300. It costs Tk 100 to cross the bridge with a motorcycle.
Most of the buses travelling on the Padma Bridge are leaving from Dhaka's Sayedabad Inter-District Bus Terminal.
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, general secretary of the Greater South Bengal Coach and Bus Owners Association, said that the same buses that used ferries to cross the Padma River would cross the bridge on Sunday.
General Manager of Green Line Paribahan Md Abdus Sattar said that their buses would go to Satkhira, Benapole, Khulna, Jashore, Barishal and Kuakata via the Padma Bridge.
“All our vehicles are air-conditioned. The route permit has been already obtained and we will run our buses on this route from Sunday.”
Type of Vehicle
Padma bridge
Ferry
Bangabandhu Bridge
Motorcycle
100
70
50
Car, jeep
750
500
550
Pickup van
1200
800
600
Microbus
1300
860
600
Bus (up to 31 seats)
1400
950
750
Bus (32 seats and over)
2,000
1,350
1,000
Bus (3 axles)
2,400
1,580
1,000
Truck (up to 5 tonnes)
1,600
800-1,080
1,000
Truck (between 5-8 tonnes)
2,100
1,400
1,250
Truck (between 8-11 tonnes)
2,800
1,850
1,600
Trailer (up to three axles)
5,500
3,940
2,000
Trailer (up to four axles)
6,000
3,000
Trailer (over four axles)
6,000+ an additional 1,500 per axle
3,000+ an additional 1,000 per axle
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
