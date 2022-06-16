Thousands marooned as flash floods fit Sylhet for third time

Earlier in April, unusual flooding hit the low-lying parts of Sylhet. The north-eastern city experienced its worst flood in 18 years in May. Disaster has now hit the city again before its residents recovered fully from the suffering caused by the previous flood.

The Surma was flowing 97 cm and 28 cm above the danger level at the Kanaighat and Sylhet points respectively at noon on Thursday, said Asif Ahmed, executive engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board.

The Sari River is flowing 37 cm above the danger level. The water level has increased in the Kushiyara and Lobha rivers as well.

More than 300 villages in Companiganj, Gowainghat, Jointiapur, Kanaighat and the Sylhet Sadar Upazila, including 10 different parts of the city, have already been inundated as rains and mountain runoff continue to raise water levels, Asif said.

The overflowing Surma River has inundated different areas including the city's Taltola, Jamtola, Sobhanighat, Teroratan, Upashahar, Kalighat, Mohajon Potti, Masimpur and Chorarpar areas, with road connections cut off between Gowainghat Upazila and different unions.

Thousands of people have been affected by the floods in several unions in the Kanaighat and Gowainghat upazilas - including Sadar, east, west and central Jaflong, east and west Alir Gaon, Rustampur, Towakul and Lengura, Asif added.

The authorities have prepared at least 42 shelters in Gowainghat Upazila for the people affected by the floods, Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Tahmilur Rahman said.

At least 138 villages in Companiganj have been flooded with road connections cut between the Sadar Upazila and six different unions. Several government offices and educational institutions have also been inundated in the area.

At least 36 shelters have been opened in the Upazila for the flood-affected people, Companiganj Upazila Executive Officer Lusikanta Hajong said.

A total of 443 shelters have been prepared for the people marooned by the floods. The government allocated 298 tonnes of rice for the affected, said Nurul Islam, Sylhet district relief and rehabilitation officer.