Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2022 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 11:58 PM BdST
All the lights on the Padma Bridge have been lit for the first time 10 days before the inauguration of the mega structure.
As many as 415 lights along the 6.15 km bridge were switched on at a time on the stretch from Munshiganj’s Mawa end to Shariatpur’s Zajira on Tuesday.
On Monday, 205 of the lights powered by the Mawa substation were turned on.
The illuminated bridge dazzled the people on the banks of Padma.
On Jun 4, authorities lit up 24 lights to shine the first artificial light on the bridge. The engineers then tested all the connection points before connecting the panels to the two substations below the two ends of the bridge. All checks were completed by Jun 10.
On Jun 11, the 175-watt lights were tested on generator backup and they were lit with electricity on Tuesday. These lights are capable of providing illumination at full capacity for 20 years.
The bridge will also be decorated with aesthetic lights, which are reserved for special occasions to attract tourists. Engineer Saddam Hossain said they have attached two lightning insulation drives with each light.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the bridge on Jun 25 to connect people from south-western Bangladesh.
