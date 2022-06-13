Minister Quader wary of plot to sabotage Padma Bridge opening
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2022 01:58 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 01:58 AM BdST
In the wake of a series of fire incidents, including the deadly BM Depot inferno, Obaidul Quader fears plots to sabotage the opening ceremony of the Padma Bridge.
A reporter referenced the recent fire incidents and asked if there is a possibility of something similar happening during the opening of the bridge when the road transport and bridges minister visited the project site in Munshiganj on Sunday.
“Sabotage? Maybe. We're examining the possibility. We also have intel,” said Quader, who is also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League.
“We fear that the recent fire incidents are acts of sabotage ahead of the inauguration of the bridge,” he said.
He also said the government will invite representatives of the World Bank, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to the inauguration ceremony. “The invitation cards have been printed.”
Awami League leaders, including party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, allege that Yunus had influenced the World Bank to withdraw its plan to fund the construction of the bridge after he was fired as the managing director of the Grameen Bank.
They also criticise Khaleda for questioning the quality of work and materials in the project.
