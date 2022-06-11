Fire engulfs carriages on Parabat Express train, snapping rail links to Sylhet
Moulvibazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2022 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2022 02:54 PM BdST
A fire has swept through two carriages of the ‘Parabat Express’ train, snapping rail links from Sylhet to the rest of the country.
The train was near the Shamsernagar Airport around 1 pm on Saturday when the fire started, said Shakhawat Hossain, assistant station master of the Sreemangal Railway Station.
Four units of the fire service are working to put the fire out. The two carriages caught in the blaze have been separated from the rest of the train.
“The train was travelling from Dhaka to Sylhet when the fire started in its dining car. The fire then spread to one of the neighbouring passenger carriages. The driver then stopped the train.”
No one was injured in the fire and the passengers are all safe, the station master said.
More stories
- 3 policemen injured in attack at Dhaka rally
- Woman says motorcyclist tore her dress at DU
- UN wants Bangladesh to give Odhikar approval to operate
- Musa remanded for 6 days
- 17 held over attack on police in Dhaka
- Depot fire survivors fear destitution
- Amnesty for overseas assets
- 3 to die for rape, murder of schoolgirl
Recent Stories
- Fire engulfs carriages on Parabat Express train, snapping rail links to Sylhet
- OC, two other police officers injured in attack at a rally protesting BJP spokesperson’s comment
- Police open probe as woman says motorcyclist tore her dress on Dhaka University campus
- UN agency asks Bangladesh to approve renewal of registration for Odhikar
- Musa placed on 6-day remand over murder of AL leader Tipu
- 17 arrested over attack on police in Dhaka's Jurain
Opinion
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Khaleda Zia to get angiogram test after hospitalisation
- People's rights are attached to smuggled money, says Kamal
- Cop shoots woman dead before killing himself in Kolkata
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- 2 die as protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments
- Police open probe as woman says motorcyclist tore her dress on Dhaka University campus
- Pop superstar Britney Spears weds Sam Asghari
- 17 arrested over attack on police in Dhaka's Jurain
- Zidane's advisor denies contact with PSG