Fire engulfs carriages on Parabat Express train, snapping rail links to Sylhet

The train was near the Shamsernagar Airport around 1 pm on Saturday when the fire started, said Shakhawat Hossain, assistant station master of the Sreemangal Railway Station.

Four units of the fire service are working to put the fire out. The two carriages caught in the blaze have been separated from the rest of the train.

“The train was travelling from Dhaka to Sylhet when the fire started in its dining car. The fire then spread to one of the neighbouring passenger carriages. The driver then stopped the train.”

No one was injured in the fire and the passengers are all safe, the station master said.