Ferry catches fire while crossing Padma River in Munshiganj

The vessel caught fire shortly after leaving the Shimulia terminal around 4:45 am on Saturday. But no casualties were reported in the incident.

"The fire erupted in a cabin next to the canteen inside the ferry about 15 minutes after its departure," said the terminal's BIWTC Deputy General Manager Shafiqul Islam.

The authorities managed to put out the fire using the ferry's water pump but the cabin was damaged in the incident, according to Shafiqul.

"The cabin was empty when the fire broke out. The fire spread when the authorities opened its door," he said.

The vessel was carrying nearly 40 vehicles and several passengers. It later docked at the Majhirkandi terminal in Shariatpur to safely unload vehicles and passengers on board, Shafiqul said.

Preparations are underway to bring the ferry back to the Shimulia terminal. The authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.