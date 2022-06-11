Ferry catches fire while crossing Padma River in Munshiganj
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2022 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2022 03:33 PM BdST
A fire has swept through a ferry operating on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi waterway across the Padma River in Munshiganj.
The vessel caught fire shortly after leaving the Shimulia terminal around 4:45 am on Saturday. But no casualties were reported in the incident.
"The fire erupted in a cabin next to the canteen inside the ferry about 15 minutes after its departure," said the terminal's BIWTC Deputy General Manager Shafiqul Islam.
The authorities managed to put out the fire using the ferry's water pump but the cabin was damaged in the incident, according to Shafiqul.
"The cabin was empty when the fire broke out. The fire spread when the authorities opened its door," he said.
The vessel was carrying nearly 40 vehicles and several passengers. It later docked at the Majhirkandi terminal in Shariatpur to safely unload vehicles and passengers on board, Shafiqul said.
Preparations are underway to bring the ferry back to the Shimulia terminal. The authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.
- 3 policemen injured in attack at Dhaka rally
- Woman says motorcyclist tore her dress at DU
- UN wants Bangladesh to give Odhikar approval to operate
- Musa remanded for 6 days
- 17 held over attack on police in Dhaka
- Depot fire survivors fear destitution
- Amnesty for overseas assets
- 3 to die for rape, murder of schoolgirl
- Ferry catches fire while crossing Padma River in Munshiganj
- Fire engulfs carriages on Parabat Express train, snapping rail links to Sylhet
- OC, two other police officers injured in attack at a rally protesting BJP spokesperson’s comment
- Police open probe as woman says motorcyclist tore her dress on Dhaka University campus
- UN agency asks Bangladesh to approve renewal of registration for Odhikar
- Musa placed on 6-day remand over murder of AL leader Tipu
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Khaleda Zia to get angiogram test after hospitalisation
- People's rights are attached to smuggled money, says Kamal
- Cop shoots woman dead before killing himself in Kolkata
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- 2 die as protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments
- Police open probe as woman says motorcyclist tore her dress on Dhaka University campus
- Pop superstar Britney Spears weds Sam Asghari
- 17 arrested over attack on police in Dhaka's Jurain
- Zidane's advisor denies contact with PSG