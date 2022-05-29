No gas for seven hours in parts of Mohammadpur on Monday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2022 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2022 05:47 PM BdST
The gas supply in parts of the Mohammadpur area will be turned off for about seven hours on Monday, May 30, due to emergency repairs on pipelines, Titas Gas said in a notice.
The outage will affect all customers in the Mohammadia Housing, the Chanmia Housing, and nearby areas from 10 am to 5 pm, the notice said.
Authorities apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary gas outage.
