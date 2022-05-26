Four dead as truck collides with human hauler in Sirajganj
Sirajganj correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2022 10:29 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2022 10:29 AM BdST
Four agricultural workers have died after a human hauler locally known as 'Laguna' collided head-on with a stone-laden truck in Sirajganj’s Salanga.
The incident took place near Goja bridge in Ramarchar area of Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway at around 2 am on Thursday, said Hatikumrul Highway Police Station chief Lutfar Rahman.
The dead have been identified as Mukul Hossain, 34, Monir Hossain, 35, Mokbul Hossain, 35, and Haider Ali, 41.
The Laguna carrying farm labourers was on its way to Natore from Hatikumrul roundabout when it crashed with a truck coming from the opposite direction, Lutfar said.
The accident left four people dead on the spot and six others injured. Police later rescued the injured and sent them to different hospitals in Sirajganj and Rajshahi.
The bodies and the vehicles have been taken into police custody, Lutfar said.
- 4 die in truck-Laguna collision in Sirajganj
- Condemned to death, ex-HuJI chief Mufti Hai arrested
- UNHCR chief ‘worried’ over Rohingya financing
- Jamuna’s banks hit by erosion in Sirajganj
- Worker jumps off bus in Ctg to escape ‘rape’
- Bangladesh helped CVF emerge as legitimate voice: PM
- ACC report on ex-Chief Justice Sinha due Aug 3
- Two schoolgirls drown in Moulvibazar stream
- Four dead as truck collides with human hauler in Sirajganj
- RAB arrests ex-HuJI chief Mufti Hai, condemned to death for Ramna bomb attack, Hasina murder plot
- ‘Worried’ over funding, UNHCR chief Grandi urges focus on Rohingya amid Ukraine war
- Jamuna’s banks hit by erosion in Sirajganj as waters recede
- After five days of unconsciousness, RMG worker says she jumped off moving bus to escape ‘rape’
- CVF emerged as legitimate voice under Bangladesh’s leadership: Hasina
Most Read
- Texas gunman warned online of attack minutes before rampage that killed 19 children
- Slain naval engineer Hadisur’s family to get $500,000 in compensation
- Court jails former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, 8 others for loan scams
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Drunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle at UK government lockdown parties
- Pakistan police fire teargas, baton-charge supporters of ousted PM Khan
- Bangladesh court defers report in former Chief Justice Sinha money laundering case
- Square Pharma says factory fire will wipe Tk 80m off profits
- Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break