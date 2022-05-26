Four dead as truck collides with human hauler in Sirajganj

The incident took place near Goja bridge in Ramarchar area of Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway at around 2 am on Thursday, said Hatikumrul Highway Police Station chief Lutfar Rahman.

The dead have been identified as Mukul Hossain, 34, Monir Hossain, 35, Mokbul Hossain, 35, and Haider Ali, 41.

The Laguna carrying farm labourers was on its way to Natore from Hatikumrul roundabout when it crashed with a truck coming from the opposite direction, Lutfar said.

The accident left four people dead on the spot and six others injured. Police later rescued the injured and sent them to different hospitals in Sirajganj and Rajshahi.

The bodies and the vehicles have been taken into police custody, Lutfar said.