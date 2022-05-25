Jamuna’s banks hit by erosion in Sirajganj as waters recede

Several villages have been affected by the erosion. Although the Water Development Board has begun restoration work, no one has stood by the affected families yet. They are passing their days in fear.

According to the locals, at least 50 houses in Arkandi and Ghatabari areas of Khukni Union, Jalalpur, Pakurtala and Veka areas of Jalalpur Union, and Hatpachil and Sharif Mor areas of Kaijuri Union have been washed away in the last seven days.

“I've prepared a list of victims and submitted it to the Upazila administration. But they haven’t provided any assistance yet. Several affected families are living in inhumane conditions in the open,” Jalalpur Union Parishad Chairman Sultan Mahmud said.

Kaijuri Union Parishad Chairman Moazzem Hossain Khokon said, "In Pachil area this year, the village people have become poor due to negligence in Jamuna River bank conservation work."

If the contractors had dropped the sacks on time, there would not have been any loss, he said.

Erosion has been taking place throughout the year in Charsalimabad, Charbinnanai and Bhooterbari areas of Baghutia Union, Baghutia Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Mollah said. Earlier, at least 150 houses were washed away. Another 150 houses have been destroyed recently.

The Water Development Board is repairing the Natuarpara Raksha Dam on the banks of the Jamuna River in Kazipur Upazila. Several utility poles in the dam have been removed.

Shafiqul Islam, executive engineer of Sirajganj Water Development Board (Paubo), said, “The water level in the river has started to drop. Restoration work is underway at the affected sites. I’m hoping the situation will come under control in the next 5 to 7 days.”