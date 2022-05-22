Mother, 2 children found dead in Narsingdi
Narsingdi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 May 2022 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2022 12:28 PM BdST
The bodies of a mother and her two children have been found with their throats slit in Narsingdi’s Belab Upazila.
The bodies were recovered from Babla Village in Patuli Union on Sunday, said Safayet Hossain of Belab Police Station.
The victims have been identified as 36-year-old Rahima Begum and her two children Rabbi Sheikh, 12, and Rakiba Sheikh, 7.
Members of the family found the bodies and reported the matter to police, the OC said.
A motive has yet to be established for the killings, he said.
