Man detained over attack on woman at Narsingdi Railway Station for her outfit
Narsingdi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 May 2022 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2022 11:18 PM BdST
Police have detained a man over an attack on a young woman at Narsingdi Railway Station for what the attackers said was her “obscene” outfit.
Detectives detained 30-year old Ismail Hossain in the station area on Friday night after a team of officials from the district administration identified him from CCTV camera footage, said Bhairab Railway Police Station chief Ferdous Ahmed Biswas.
Imayedul Jahedi, chief of Narsingdi Railway Police camp, said Ismail was produced in court on Saturday, seeking a two-day remand to grill him.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Molla Saiful Alam sent Ismail to jail, ordering police to start a case over the incident. The magistrate set Monday for the hearing of the remand petition.
The incident occurred on May 18 and a video of it spread on social media the next day.
In the video, a woman and some young men appear to assault the young woman while one of his co-travellers tries to save her.
The young woman runs away and takes shelter in the station master’s room with the help of others. Another person closes the gate.
- ‘PBI inspector conducted probe in bad faith’
- HC denies 4 NSU trustees bail, turns them over to police
- Case against former MP Badi to continue: HC
- Scrutinise situation before designing development plans: Hasina
- Mother, 2 children found dead in Narsingdi
- Noakhali youth stabbed to death for filing police complaint
- Anisul asks prosecutors to move carefully on DSA cases
- How efficient is the BRTC?
- Court says PBI inspector tried to protect suspects in Nurul Islam murder case
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Continue illegal wealth accumulation case against former MP Badi, says HC
- Consider ‘geographical characteristics’ before designing development plans, says PM Hasina
- Mother, 2 children found dead in Narsingdi
- A teenager filed a police complaint over extortion in Noakhali. He was then stabbed to death
Most Read
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Bangladesh issues alert at airports as Europe reports monkeypox cases
- Sentenced to 10 years in prison for wealth beyond means, MP Haji Salim lands in jail
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- India jails trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo, 6 other Bangladeshis for life in rape case
- Victim of human-trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo returns to Bangladesh
- Slowly but steadily, Sylhet flooding begins to improve
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Maldives allows undocumented Bangladeshis to legalise status