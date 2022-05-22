Man detained over attack on woman at Narsingdi Railway Station for her outfit

Detectives detained 30-year old Ismail Hossain in the station area on Friday night after a team of officials from the district administration identified him from CCTV camera footage, said Bhairab Railway Police Station chief Ferdous Ahmed Biswas.

Imayedul Jahedi, chief of Narsingdi Railway Police camp, said Ismail was produced in court on Saturday, seeking a two-day remand to grill him.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Molla Saiful Alam sent Ismail to jail, ordering police to start a case over the incident. The magistrate set Monday for the hearing of the remand petition.

The incident occurred on May 18 and a video of it spread on social media the next day.

In the video, a woman and some young men appear to assault the young woman while one of his co-travellers tries to save her.

The young woman runs away and takes shelter in the station master’s room with the help of others. Another person closes the gate.