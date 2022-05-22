Continue illegal wealth accumulation case against former MP Badi, says HC

On Sunday, the High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the order dismissing Badi’s appeal to halt case proceedings.

The court also ordered the judicial court to settle the 15-year-old case within a year.

Lawyer Rafiqul Islam Sohel represented the petitioner while lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC. Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik was the state counsel.

