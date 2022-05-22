Continue illegal wealth accumulation case against former MP Badi, says HC
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 May 2022 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2022 04:40 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the continuation of a case of illegal wealth accumulation filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission against former Cox’s Bazar MP Abdur Rahman Badi.
On Sunday, the High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the order dismissing Badi’s appeal to halt case proceedings.
The court also ordered the judicial court to settle the 15-year-old case within a year.
Lawyer Rafiqul Islam Sohel represented the petitioner while lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC. Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik was the state counsel.
More to follow
More stories
- Scrutinise situation before designing development plans: Hasina
- Mother, 2 children found dead in Narsingdi
- Noakhali youth stabbed to death for filing police complaint
- Anisul asks prosecutors to move carefully on DSA cases
- How efficient is the BRTC?
- Woman assaulted by TikTok Ridoy returns to Bangladesh
- 3 hours of rain waterlogs Chattogram
- Man crushed between truck and utility pole
Recent Stories
- Consider ‘geographical characteristics’ before designing development plans, says PM Hasina
- Mother, 2 children found dead in Narsingdi
- A teenager filed a police complaint over extortion in Noakhali. He was then stabbed to death
- How efficient is the BRTC?
- Victim of human-trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo returns to Bangladesh
- Law Minister Anisul asks prosecutors to tread carefully in Digital Security Act cases
Opinion
Most Read
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- India jails trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo, 6 other Bangladeshis for life in rape case
- Slowly but steadily, Sylhet flooding begins to improve
- Bangladesh issues alert at airports as Europe reports monkeypox cases
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Victim of human-trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo returns to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports first COVID death in a month, 16 cases
- Court scraps bail plea by MP Haji Salim, sends him to jail in graft case
- Maldives allows undocumented Bangladeshis to legalise status