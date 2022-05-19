ACC rejects sacked Deputy Assistant Director Sharif Uddin’s reinstatement plea

In a letter signed by Director General (Administration) Ziauddin Ahmed, the commission informed Sharif on Tuesday that his application was rejected.

As per rule 54 (2) of ACC (staff) rules, 2008, Sharif was removed from his post on Feb 16. The move raised many questions at the time.

His colleagues subsequently formed human chains in several departments of the commission, including the ACC head office, protesting Sharif’s removal and demanding repeal of rule 54 (2).

Sharif came into the spotlight by investigating corruption and irregularities, including the issuing of NID cards to Rohingya refugees.

He had previously filed a general diary with Khulshi Police Station over claims he received ‘death threats’ and ‘threats to remove him from his job.’ Within 16 days of filing the diary, the ACC issued a notice removing him from his post.

Sharif claimed he had sparked the anger of an ‘influential quarter’ which led to his firing without prior notice and called the decision to remove him ‘unconstitutional.’

ACC Chairman Md Moinuddin Abdullah said the corruption watchdog was forced to fire the official because of his own actions.

“He was involved in such irregularities that the authorities had to remove him directly, without prior notice.”

Sharif probed different complaints against Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company over illegal gas connection shifting and installing new connections. He filed cases naming higher-ups in the KGDCL and Mujibur Rahman, son of Nurul Islam, the former minister for expatriate welfare and overseas employment on Jun 10 last year.

After filing some sensational cases between Jun 10 to Jun 17, Sharif Uddin was transferred from Chattogram to Patuakhali. That transfer order also became a matter of much discussion.

Sharif had been transferred as part of regular office policy, the ACC had said at the time. He was fired within eight months from that transfer order.

He had begun probing allegations of corruption at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, an investigation that is yet to be completed.

Sharif said he recommended the indictment of 155 government officials, police officers, and political personalities over a corruption case involving land acquisition worth Tk 35 million in Cox’s Bazar.

“I recommended filing 10 cases against the KGDCL and filed one case naming some officials and the son of an MP. I unmasked many people while investigating the health sector in Chattogram and recommended that five cases be filed.”

This work has drawn the ire of an influential quarter who threatened to fire him within a week, said Sharif.

“And the order came 16 days after that.”