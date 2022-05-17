Fire from gas stove kills father and son in Rohingya refugee camp
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2022 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2022 11:45 PM BdST
Two people have succumbed to burn injuries they suffered during a fire incident at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.
The dead have been identified as Nur Alam, 59, and his son Anwar Mustafa, 12, residents of Kutupalong camp in Ukhiya.
They died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, according to Superintendent of Police Naimul Haque, commander of the 14th Armed Police Battalion.
On May 12, Alam, his wife and two children were burnt when a fire broke out at his shanty when the gas stove pipe got disconnected during cooking. Two more neighbours were also injured while extinguishing the fire.
The locals took them to the nearby hospital and three of them were transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
The bodies will be taken to the refugee camp after autopsy, the police officer said.
- Satellite fetches Tk 3bn in revenue over 3 years: BSCL
- Govt sets Padma bridge tolls
- Kamrangirchar gas outage to continue
- Two brothers die in Chandpur septic tank
- Are snake venoms really worth millions?
- Bangladesh writes to India for PK Halder details
- Govt imposes more curbs on officials’ travel abroad
- Nakano brings contempt of court charges against Imran
- Bangabandhu satellite fetches Tk 3 billion in revenue over 3 years, says BSCL
- Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
- Kamrangirchar gas outage likely to continue for some time
- Two brothers die in Chandpur septic tank
- Busting the myth of the worth of snake venoms
- Interpol’s Bangladesh unit writes to India for details of PK Halder’s arrest
Most Read
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Azovstal siege ends as hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrender
- PM Hasina urges restraint amid surging commodity prices in global markets: Mannan
- Bangladesh writes to India for PK Halder details, but does not expect extradition now
- 10 people killed and 3 wounded in shooting at Buffalo grocery store
- About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian Azovstal servicemen leave plant
- Mayor Taposh wants shops shut early to ease Dhaka traffic jam