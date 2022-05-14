Home > Bangladesh

7 die as bus, car and motorcycle get into accident in Gopalganj

  Gopalganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 May 2022 12:10 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2022 12:50 PM BdST

At least seven people have died after a bus, a car and a motorcycle were involved in an accident in Gopalganj.

The accident occurred on the Mawa-Khulna Road in the Miltonbazar area of Kashiani Upazila around 10:45 am, said SI Sirajul Islam of Kashiani Police Station.

“A Rajib Paribahan bus headed from Dhaka to Khulna crashed head-on into a car travelling to Dhaka and a motorcycle. Seven people were killed on the spot,” he said.

Police were not immediately able to confirm the identities of the victims.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories