7 die as bus, car and motorcycle get into accident in Gopalganj
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2022 12:10 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2022 12:50 PM BdST
At least seven people have died after a bus, a car and a motorcycle were involved in an accident in Gopalganj.
The accident occurred on the Mawa-Khulna Road in the Miltonbazar area of Kashiani Upazila around 10:45 am, said SI Sirajul Islam of Kashiani Police Station.
“A Rajib Paribahan bus headed from Dhaka to Khulna crashed head-on into a car travelling to Dhaka and a motorcycle. Seven people were killed on the spot,” he said.
Police were not immediately able to confirm the identities of the victims.
More to follow
