Police recover body of missing youth from Karnaphuli river
Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2022 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2022 01:25 PM BdST
The police have recovered the body of another youth who drowned while taking a bath in Rangamati’s Karnaphuli river.
The body was retrieved from Sitaghat area around 6:30 am on Thursday, said Shaheen Alam, senior station officer at Kaptai Fire Service. He has been identified as 19-year-old Apurbo Saha from Chattogram.
On Wednesday, six friends went down to take a bath in the river in Sitaghat area at around 3:30 pm. Afterwards, three of them drowned while the rest managed to swim ashore.
Dian Saha was first rescued alive by the Kaptai Fire Service and Navy divers. Later, the body of his friend Lokesh Vaidya was recovered at around 5:30 pm.
Lokesh's body was handed over to his family later at night with the help of Kaptai Upazila administration and police.
Fishermen discovered Apurbo’s body at around 5:30 am, said UP member Sarwar Hossain. Later, fire service retrieved the body and handed it over to Chandraghona Police Station.
When contacted, Chandraghona Police Station chief Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said Apurbo's body was handed over to his family without an autopsy as there was no complaint.
- 35% of motorcyclists have no licence
- Verdict on Destiny bosses Thursday
- Padma bridge to open to traffic in June: Quader
- 5 suspended over collision of planes in airport hangar
- Ctg store fined Tk 50,000 for hoarding cooking oil
- Children need to play outside: PM
- Hajj deals announced, cheapest costs Tk 456,530
- Samrat gets bail in illegal wealth case
- 416 die in road accidents during Eid holidays: NGO
- Police recover body of missing youth from Karnaphuli river
- Destiny Group: President Harun-Ar-Rashid gets 4 years in jail for graft, MD gets 12 years
- A third of motorcyclists in Bangladesh have no licence
- Verdict in case against Destiny Group bosses on Thursday
- Biman principal engineer among 5 suspended over collision of planes in Dhaka airport hangar
Most Read
- 132,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil found in Rajshahi, Kushtia
- Bangladesh announces three Hajj travel packages, cheapest deal to cost Tk 456,530
- Bangladesh exports continue robust run with 51% year-on-year rise in April
- Padma bridge to open to traffic by June-end: Quader
- Bangladesh curbs ‘unnecessary’ foreign tours of government officials
- Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens
- Kremlin signals it could annex the strategically important region of Kherson
- Verdict in case against Destiny Group bosses on Thursday
- Biman principal engineer among 5 suspended over collision of planes in Dhaka airport hangar
- Bangladesh Bank further toughens luxury product import rules