Police recover body of missing youth from Karnaphuli river

The body was retrieved from Sitaghat area around 6:30 am on Thursday, said Shaheen Alam, senior station officer at Kaptai Fire Service. He has been identified as 19-year-old Apurbo Saha from Chattogram.

On Wednesday, six friends went down to take a bath in the river in Sitaghat area at around 3:30 pm. Afterwards, three of them drowned while the rest managed to swim ashore.

Dian Saha was first rescued alive by the Kaptai Fire Service and Navy divers. Later, the body of his friend Lokesh Vaidya was recovered at around 5:30 pm.

Lokesh's body was handed over to his family later at night with the help of Kaptai Upazila administration and police.

Fishermen discovered Apurbo’s body at around 5:30 am, said UP member Sarwar Hossain. Later, fire service retrieved the body and handed it over to Chandraghona Police Station.

When contacted, Chandraghona Police Station chief Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said Apurbo's body was handed over to his family without an autopsy as there was no complaint.