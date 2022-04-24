Hacker gets eight-year prison time for inciting 2019 Bhola violence
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2022 09:49 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 09:49 PM BdST
A special tribunal in Barishal has sentenced a Hindu man to eight years in prison for spreading hate content that “hurt others’ religious sentiment and incited violence” after hacking a fellow Hindu man’s Facebook account three years ago.
Judge Golam Farooq of the Barisal Divisional Cyber Tribunal ruled the convict Bapon Das will serve two more years in jail if fails to pay a fine of Tk 400,000, confirmed Special Public Prosecutor of Barisal Divisional Cyber Tribunal Ishtiaq Ahmed Rubel.
At least four people were killed in the violence that engulfed the Borhanuddin Upazila of the district in 2019 after a mob under the banner of “Towhidi Janata” had clashed with police.
Police opened fire to disperse the mob, who had gathered to demand punishment for the man who they believed was responsible for hate speech against Islam on the
Facebook Messenger app. Many were injured in the clash.
According to the case document, a Biplob Chandra Shuvo on Oct 18, 2019, had filed a
general diary (GD) at the Borhanuddin Police Station, claiming that some unknown person or group had been sending a slur to his online friends which he feared might offend Muslims, after taking control of his Facebook account.
Words of the messages spread, and two days later, the mob, who were still unaware of the GD, demanded the death penalty for Shuvo.
Local administration and police, who had actively been engaging with the leaders of the
mob to calm the situation, could not eventually maintain the peace and the violent clash soon erupted.
Delwar Hossain, a sub-inspector of Borhanuddin Police Station, filed a case under Digital Security Act.
The case was handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation, or PBI, on Jan 17, 2020.
PBI later found that Bapon Das, 25, son of Bikash Das of Chachua village in Itna Upazila of Kishoreganj, had hacked Shuvo’s Facebook account and sent out the hate slurs.
Police then arrested Bapon, a professional hacker, who later gave a confessional statement before court.
Bangladesh had experienced attacks on religious minorities on allegations of insulting religion on Facebook earlier.
Fourteen temples were ransacked and more than a hundred Hindu houses looted and vandalised in Nasirnagar Upazila of Brahmanbarhia in 2016 over an alleged Facebook post insulting Islam.
Investigation revealed later that the man accused of uploading the post was actually innocent.
The next year, one person was killed and several others were injured as police opened fire on locals who torched a number of Hindu homes in Rangpur in protest against an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post.
A group of radical Islamists carried out arson attacks and looted dozens of Buddhist temples homes at Ramu in Cox’s Bazar in a similar incident in 2012.
- COVID cases surging in India, warns health minister
- Floodwater breaches Chhayar Haor dam
- Call to ban three- wheelers from highways this Eid
- Road encroachment adds to Eid traffic concerns
- People throng Kamalapur to buy Apr 28 tickets
- Owner held after 2 die in fireworks factory blast
- PM calls for regional cooperation on water management
- Dhaka-Ctg highway repairs may hamper Eid travels
- An activist is campaigning to protect children's playground from police construction. Now police detain her and son
- COVID cases surging in India, Health Minister Maleque warns travellers
- Floodwater breaches dam in Sunamganj's Chhayar Haor
- Motorcycles, three-wheelers could wreak havoc on highways during Eid rush, passenger welfare group warns
- Roadside markets, factories in Narayanganj may add to traffic woes during Eid
- People throng Kamalapur Station to buy tickets for journey Apr 28 Eid trips
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Nine years into Rana Plaza collapse, court has only finished hearing plaintiff’s statement
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- ‘It’s life or death’: The mental health crisis among US teens
- Long queues as Bangladesh opens sale of advance train tickets ahead of Eid
- Russia investigates media report on presence of British SAS special forces in Ukraine
- Local election chief threatened by Republican leader seeking illegal access to voting equipment
- BNP leader’s arrest only progress in New Market mayhem probe
- As Western arms pour into Ukraine, Zelensky promises victory