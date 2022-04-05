Momen meets Blinken in Washington on 50 years of US-Bangladesh ties

The meeting lasted for 45 minutes from about 1:30 pm local time on Monday, foreign ministry officials said.

Momen had earlier said he would raise the issue of US sanctions imposed on Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion and its current and former officials on allegations of human rights violation in the meeting with Blinken.

Officials said Blinken discussed the work the US and Bangladesh are doing together bilaterally in the region and globally.

He praised Bangladesh for its leadership in rallying other countries to deal with the climate crisis.

Momen said Bangladesh wants to take the relations forward in the next 50 years and further ahead with cooperation in tackling climate change, human rights issues and other fields.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, the government’s Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, and Bangladesh Ambassador in the US M Shahidul Islam were also present.

In his remarks before the meeting, Blinken said Bangladesh is showing “extraordinary humanity and generosity” in hosting nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

Momen thanked the US for declaring that Myanmar's army committed genocide and crimes against humanity in its violence against the Rohingya minority.

Noting that the US has huge investments in Bangladesh’s energy sector, he said, “Maybe it is time to look beyond that. And I am looking forward to a more enhanced and solid – rock-solid relationship with the United States of America.”