Fire breaks out at CMH's nursing dormitory in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2022 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 01:40 PM BdST
Firefighters have put out a fire at a dormitory inside the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka.
The fire broke out at the Institute of Nursing's living quarters around 8:45 am on Sunday, according to Lima Khanam, an official at the fire service's Control Room.
Four fire service units subsequently rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames around 9:45 am.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damages could not be determined immediately.
