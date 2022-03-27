Home > Bangladesh

Fire breaks out at CMH's nursing dormitory in Dhaka

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Mar 2022 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 01:40 PM BdST

Firefighters have put out a fire at a dormitory inside the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka.

The fire broke out at the Institute of Nursing's living quarters around 8:45 am on Sunday, according to Lima Khanam, an official at the fire service's Control Room.

Four fire service units subsequently rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames around 9:45 am.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages could not be determined immediately.

