Three workers die in Ashulia shoe factory fire

The factory of Uniworld Footwear Limited on Bangabandhu Road in the Tongabari area caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Seven fire service units brought the blaze under control after battling it for nearly an hour, said Zahirul Islam, senior officer at DEPZ station of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The dead victims included two men and a woman. They could not be immediately identified.

Witnesses said the fire erupted around 5:30pm. The factory authorities called the fire service after they failed to contain it.

The entire factory was burnt as it had flammable chemicals, said Zahirul.

The fire service suspects an electric short-circuit sparked the fire and continued its operation after recovering the three bodies.

Sarwar Alam, organising secretary of the Garment Industry League, said the factory has 30 workers.