Two die as car rams ride-sharing motorcycle near Dhaka airport

The accident took place around 3:30 am on Thursday, police said.

The dead have been identified as Kajol Akhtar, 35, and Rafiqul Islam Sumon, 40.

The two were killed on the spot when their motorcycle was rammed by a car near the airport roundabout, said Sub Inspector Jewel Mia of Airport police.

Sumon was a driver for a ride-sharing service and Kajol was his passenger, he said. Kajol worked at a bar and was returning to her home in Khilgaon when the accident occurred.

Police are trying to identify the car involved in the accident, the sub inspector said. The bodies have been sent to the Dhaka Medical College morgue.

Sumon hailed from Pirojpur’s Sharupkathi and lived in Dhaka’s Tathibazar area with his wife and child.

Kajol’s mother, Hasina Begum, told reporters at the morgue that they hailed from Jhalkathi’s Nalchity.

Kajol and her husband had separated and she was living with her mother, two sons and a daughter in Khilgaon, Hasina said. She had worked at the bar for the past 10 years.

Kajol left for work around 4 pm on Thursday and was on her way home when she was killed in the accident.

In a separate accident, Md Khademul Islam Shobuj, a 30-year-old store owner, was killed around 10:30 pm on Wednesday when his motorcycle was rammed by a truck on Abdul Gani Road in Dhaka’s Shahbagh.

Shobuj owned an electronics store in Mirpur, said Maudut Howlader, chief of Shahbagh Police Station.

Shobuj was on his way to Mirpur when his motorcycle was hit by the cement mixer truck.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Shobuj hailed from Munshiganj’s Louhajang and was living in the Shah Ali area of Dhaka’s Mirpur.