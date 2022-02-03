Jubo Dal leader shot dead in Sirajganj

The victim, 43-year-old Ali Akbar, was the convener of Soydabad Union Jubo Dal, the youth wing of the BNP, and a native of Boro Sartia village.

He was killed around 7 pm on Wednesday at Randurbari Hatkhola, a market place, said Md Siddiq Ahammed, assistant police superintendent from Belkuchi Circle.

Akbar was present in the market along with his cousin on the day of the incident, said the Nazrul Islam, chief of Sadar Police Station. The assailants shot him in the head from close range. No other details were initially available, he said.

The body has been kept at the morgue in the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib General Hospital. As the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Belkuchi Police Station, they will investigate it, said Nazrul Islam.

ASP Siddiq said they went to the scene after the incident was reported and found that most of the traders had shuttered their shops and fled.

“This is why it’s taking some time to get the details.”

Police assume some previous hostility could be the motive for the murder, said Golam Mostafa, chief of Belkuchi Police Station. However, he said they could not confirm that any political rivalry was behind the killing until further investigation.

No one has been arrested yet over the incident.

Sirajganj Jubo Dal President Mirza Abdul Jabbar Babu said Ali Akbar did not have any personal enemies. He blamed activists of the ruling party Awami League activists for the murder, and called for the arrest of the assailants.

“The BNP is making a false and baseless complaint. We’re busy with our convention and none of our party members are involved in the incident,” said KM Hossain Ali Hassan, acting president of Sirajganj Awami League.