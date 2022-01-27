Police seize 3.5 kg gold at Dhaka airport, arrest Biman guard, passenger

The Armed Police Battalion detained the guard, Ibrahim Khalil, for his suspicious movement and found the smuggled gold in a body search on Thursday afternoon.

Kamal Uddin, the passenger, was arrested on information given by Ibrahim. Kamal arrived at the airport in a Biman flight from Saudi Arabia, said Mohammad Ziaul Haque, an additional superintendent of police at APBn.

Ibrahim, a native of Noakhali, was taking the gold out of the airport in exchange for Tk 6,500 per bar after Kamal of Feni smuggled the yellow metal in, according to Ziaul.

A case was filed against them at Airport Police Station.