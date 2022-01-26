Friendship Hospital in Satkhira wins RIBA International Prize

The Royal Institute of British Architects, or RIBA, praised the architectural project, designed by Bangladeshi architect Kashef Chowdhury, as the world’s best new building, according to a statement.

The low-cost building was designed to work with and withstand demanding environmental conditions due to rising sea levels impacted by climate change.

A series of courtyards bring in natural light and ventilation, while a canal traversing the site collects valuable rainwater, since the saline water under the ground remains unusable for most purposes.

The innovative design of the water channel can also drain away incessant rains preventing water logging in the monsoon, while it helps with micro-climatic cooling in the increasingly hot summers.

This channel of water adds visual relief as it provides a welcome distraction from the anxiety and unhappiness related to illness, for both patients and their relatives, RIBA said.

The remote community hospital was commissioned by the NGO, Friendship, and provides a medical lifeline for thousands of people from Satkhira, an area of the coast that was heavily affected by a major cyclone in 2007.

Winning this global accolade, the hospital was described by the RIBA Grand Jury as embodying an “architecture of humanity” and as an “exemplar of innovative architecture that addresses critical global issues - unequal access to healthcare and the crushing impact of climate breakdown on vulnerable communities.”

The RIBA International Prize is awarded every two years to a building which exemplifies design excellence and architectural ambition and delivers meaningful social impact. It is one of the world’s most rigorously judged architectural awards, with every longlisted building visited by international experts, according to RIBA.

The Friendship Hospital, Satkhira was chosen from a shortlist of three exceptional new buildings by the Grand Jury, chaired by world-renowned multi-disciplinary French architect Odile Decq.

He said, “The hospital is very relevant to critical global challenges, such as unequal access to healthcare and the crushing impact of climate breakdown on vulnerable communities.

“It is a demonstration of how beautiful architecture can be achieved through good design when working with a relatively modest budget and with difficult contextual constraints.”

The Friendship Hospital is an inspiring example of how architecture, even on a modest budget, can strengthen and empower remote rural areas, a RIBA statement read.

Architect Kashef Chowdhury said that RIBA and the jurors have identified a project from the global periphery to bring to the centre of architectural discourse and be the subject of one of the most important global awards.

“I am encouraged that this may inspire more of us to commit to an architecture of care both for humanity and for nature, to rise collectively to the urgencies that we face today on a planetary scale.”

Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship said, “Having worked with communities most impacted by climate change over the last 20 years, I have seen, time and time again, proof of my belief that ‘The poor cannot afford poor solutions’!

“Friendship Hospital brings new hope of a better tomorrow to some of the most climate impacted people on this planet,” she said.

Dr Ruhul Amin, resident medical officer of the Friendship Hospital said, “Bachelor doctors like me stay in the staff quarters. If we lived in rented houses outside we would have to bathe in salty water and would have to buy our drinking water. Here, because of the water treatment plant, we can use salt-free water.“