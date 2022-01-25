National University announces revised exam schedule starting Feb 7
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2022 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 04:32 PM BdST
The National University has announced a revised schedule for examinations which were suspended as a measure against the spread of COVID-19 variant omicron.
The fresh schedule was announced after the students took to the streets on Tuesday to demand the exams be allowed to continue to avoid a session logjam.
The government instructed the authorities to stop all in-person classes and exams in schools and colleges on Jan 21 as the virus cases surged around the country.
They moved away from the street half an hour later as an official notice on the revised schedule for the exams came in the afternoon.
Earlier, the authorities at seven government colleges under Dhaka University decided to resume exams in the face of protests by students on Jan 23.
The government shut in-person classes in all schools and colleges until Feb 6.
