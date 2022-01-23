Man sentenced to death, his brother to life in prison over Narail murder

Both of them were present in court to hear District Sessions Judge Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman deliver the verdict on Sunday, said state counsel Emdadul Islam Emdad.

Basir Ali Molla received the death penalty, while his brother Kamal Molla was sentenced to life in prison. The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

Citing the case docket, Emdadul said the convicts used to harass the aunt of Rezaul Molla after her husband died.

On Jun 26, 2019, the convicts entered the home of Babul’s son Rezaul in the Sadar Upazila’s Shimulia Village and attempted to kidnap her.

When Rezaul tried to stop them, the offenders hacked at him with sharp tools and injured him severely.

Rezaul was initially taken to Narail Sadar Hospital for treatment and was later shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Emdadul said citing the case files.

Babul Molla, Rezaul’s father, filed a case over his son’s murder at Narail Sadar Police Station.