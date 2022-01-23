Do not let the sacrifices of your predecessors be in vain, says Hasina to police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2022 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2022 12:42 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on members of the police force to protect the independence earned through the blood of their predecessors.
“Remember that the Father of the Nation led 24 long years of protest, and the Liberation War, which finally gave us our independence, was won through the sacrifice and the blood of your predecessors,” she said at the inaugural event for Police Week 2022, which she attended via video conference from the Ganabhaban on Sunday.
“You must protect this independence.”
The prime minister quoted Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s speech at the Rajarbag Police Lines at the start of the first Police Week on Jan 15, 1975: “We must remember those who were martyred in Rajarbag. They were your brothers. The blood they shed should not be in vain.”
“I believe that every member of the police will conduct their duties with the appropriate professionalism, maintain peace and stability in the country and uphold democracy in a manner that is friendly to the people,” Hasina said.
The prime minister inspected a Police Week parade and received their salutes at the event. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan presented awards for service, bravery and heroism to police personnel.
Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed and other senior officials also attended the event at the Rajarbag Police Lines.
