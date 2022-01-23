Bangladesh registers 10,906 new COVID cases as test positivity rate tops 31%
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2022 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2022 05:10 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported 10,906 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest in a day since Aug 10, taking the total caseload to 1,685,136.
As many as 34,854 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 31.29 percent - the highest in about half a year.
The death toll rose to 28,223 as 14 more patients died from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest government data.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 7,292 infections and 5 fatalities.
Another 782 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,556,861.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 92.39 percent and the mortality rate at 1.67 percent.
Globally, over 349.27 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.59 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
