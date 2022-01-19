Shomoyer Alo reporter Habib Rahman dies in motorcycle accident
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2022 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 10:04 AM BdST
Habib Rahman, a senior reporter of the daily Shomoyer Alo has died in a motorcycle accident early on Wednesday.
At around 2:30 am on Wednesday, Habib’s motorcycle veered out of his control, struck the pavement and threw him off near Siddique Master Dhal in the Begunbari area of Hatirjheel, said Sub Inspector Enamul Haque of Hatirjheel Police Station.
Later, Mazdar Rahman, a pedestrian, rescued Habib and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The hospital authorities informed Hatirjheel Police Station that doctors pronounced him dead at around 4 am. He was carrying his Shomoyer Alo identity card.
Following the accident, Habib was found lying on the pavement beside the Akij Building in Hatirjheel, Inspector Bacchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Camp said citing the pedestrian who brought Habib to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries after some time.
Habib Rahman was a former organising secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity. He graduated from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University and worked on the politics and Awami league beats.
He leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old son.
Leaders from the Dhaka Reporters Unity and his colleagues rushed to the hospital after hearing of the accident.
