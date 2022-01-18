Police accuse over 200 unnamed Shahjalal University students in case over clash
Shahjalal University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2022 06:27 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 06:27 PM BdST
Police have started a case against over 200 unnamed students of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology over a clash.
Sub-inspector Md Abdul Hannan of Jalalabad Police Station initiated the case against the students on Monday morning, accusing them of assault with intent to murder, said Md Abu Khaled Mamun, inspector of the police station. Sub-Inspector Md Asaduzzaman is investigating the case.
“Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed was held captive following the students’ protests over a three-point demand, including the resignation of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall provost Zafrin Ahmed Liza. The students obstructed police from performing their duties during the protests,” police said in the case.
“They also clashed with police and tried to snatch the law enforcers’ firearms. They threw bricks at law enforcers, fired shots, and blasted crude bombs," according to the case dossier.
To keep the situation under control, police used 31 shotgun shells and 21 sound grenades.
Meanwhile, students of Shahjalal University continued their protests for the sixth day to demand the resignation of VC Farid and the provost committee of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall.
On Sunday, the protestors held the VC captive at the ICT building of the university, before he was rescued by police at 5 pm.
A clash occurred between police and students on the campus that day. Police charged protesters with batons and fired tear-gas and rubber bullets.
At least 50 people, including students and university officials, were reportedly injured in the incident.
