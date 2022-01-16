Narayanganj city polls: Lines grow as voters turn out for 'festive' election

In some areas, people lined up to cast their ballots by Electronic Voting Machine, or EVM, before the polls opened at 192 centres across the city at 8 am.

As the day wore on, the queues outside the centres grew longer. There were a significant number of women voters lined up as well.

Similar atmospheres were observed at the polling centres at Islamia Kamil Madrasa in Ward-13, the Shishubag School in Ward-16’s Deobhog, the Narayanganj Adarsha Boys and Girls School and Primary School, and the Deobghog Morgan’ Girls School and College.

Awami League candidate Salina Hayat Ivy will cast her vote at the Shishubag School centre.

The centre has five voting booths for women and five for men. The polling centres occupy the first and second floors of the three-storey building.

Voters were lined up outside before polls opened. Ivy, who has served Narayanganj as mayor for the past 10 years, came to observe the turnout at the start of the day.

Stores in the area were closed and traffic in the area was limited, but voters were allowed to travel to the centre by rickshaw or autorickshaw.

Several elderly voters were seen standing in line and the atmosphere was pleasant.

Voters had also lined up in front of every booth at the Morgan Girls School and College centre around 8:30 am.

The Election Commission set up some model booths at the centre and voters queued up outside those as well. A mobile court was also inspecting the area.

There were relatively few voters at the Islamia Kamil Madrasa centre at 8 am, with about 8-10 lined up outside each booth.

BNP leader and independent candidate for mayor Taimur Alam Khandaker came to cast his ballot at the centre around 8:15 am.

The BNP is boycotting the polls, but Taimur decided to run regardless and was consequently removed from a senior position in the party.

Quite a few voters had gathered at the Adarsha School centre near the Ward-13 Chasara Eidgah Field.

More voters have turned up as the morning fog lifted and the sun peeked out.

“The election is proceeding smoothly so far,” said Shah Zaman, chief of Narayanganj Sadar Police Station. “The polls are peaceful. The turnout is rising over time.”

Voters have to follow health regulations when coming to vote, he said.

He also urged voters to bring their voter slips and National ID cards with them when coming to the centre.

No one will be allowed to enter a polling centre without a mask, he warned.

The Government Mohila College centre in Ward-13 had a significant turnout of women voters compared to men. Taimur Alam Khandaker spoke to the media after an inspection of the centre.

My agents are present at all but one polling centre, he said. So far, the polls have been ‘peaceful and proper’, he said. He then went to inspect the polling centre at the Government Tolaram College.

Seven candidates are running for mayor, 148 for general ward councillor seats and 34 for reserved councillor seats in the third Narayanganj City Corporation election.

The polls will close at 4 pm, and the results will be announced from the Returning Officer Control Room on Sunday night.