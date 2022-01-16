'It's different': EVMs add new flavour to Narayanganj city polls
Kamal Hossain Talukder, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2022 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2022 01:31 PM BdST
Sadim Ali, a resident of Narayanganj, is no stranger to casting ballots. But the 85-year-old experienced something new in the Narayanganj City Corporation elections.
Sadim braved the cold to cast his vote at the polling station in Masdair's Islamia Kamil Madrasa on Sunday morning.
But he was a bit hesitant at first when he heard that votes would be registered by an electronic voting machine (EVM).
"I have cast a lot of ballots in my life but I have never used this system," he said before heading towards the polling centre.
EVMs offer a different experience to many seasoned voters like Sadim. For the first time, the machines are in use at every polling centre across Narayanganj to serve the city’s 525,000 registered voters.
“I did it. I used to put ink on my finger and press on a piece of paper. Today, I pressed a button,” Sadim said with a smile on his face after casting his vote.
This year’s election is being held amid strict COVID guidelines. Voters are required to follow health regulations at polling stations. Many without masks and voter slips have been turned away.
"Masks, voter slips, and voter IDs are being sought. People without masks are being barred from entering the polling centres," Narayanganj Sadar Police Station chief Shah Zaman said.
The law enforcement agencies have placed equal importance on all 192 polling centres in the city, said Mostafizur Rahman, the district's additional superintendent of police (administration).
"There is no such thing as a risky venue. Strict security measures have been undertaken across all polling centres. If anyone causes any disturbance, he or she will be arrested.”
