Bangladesh transport owners seek fare hike for half-capacity trips amid COVID spike
Obaidur Masum, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2022 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 09:58 PM BdST
Transport owners are keen to raise fares once again to offset their losses after the government halved the seating capacity in a bid to stem the spike in COVID-19 infections.
The government on Monday announced a set of new pandemic restrictions as fears grow over the spread of omicron, a highly contagious COVID-19 variant.
Authorities mandated carrying coronavirus virus certificates for all drivers and assistants of trains, buses and launches.
The new rules will come into effect on Jan 13 and will remain in place until further notice.
The latest development mirrors government steps last year when the fares of public transports were raised by 60 percent to operate at half capacity.
However, this time around, their demand comes on top of a 27 percent fare hike for buses and 35 percent for launches, which was approved in November last year due to a rise in fuel prices.
Badiuzzaman Badal, vice president of Bangladesh Inland Waterways Passenger Carrier Association or BIWPCA said, “We operated launches at half capacity in the past but the business suffered big time."
“We charged 60 percent higher fares, but the number of passengers was a lot less. Also, a lot of poor people travelled on launches and they could not pay the higher fares.”
Enayet Ullah, secretary general of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association, said, “We won’t even make enough money to pay for the fuel if we run at half capacity. We raised fares by 60 percent after the decision last time.”
Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of the Bus-truck Owners’ Association, said, “We have to cover fuel costs and pay drivers. Last time, the fares were raised on the basis on of an overall assessment.”
“I don’t know what will happen this time. We are waiting on the government for a decision. If the terms are fair, the owners will let the transports run. They won’t spend their own money to run the vehicles.”
Enayet Ullah said, “We will declare our stand after the government gives us a directive.”
Mentioning that the Road Transport and Highways Division will come up with a decision on the matter, Bangladesh Road Transport Authorities Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said, “We still have two days in hand.”
“We will take steps according to what the ministry decides.”
