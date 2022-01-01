Home > Bangladesh

Sky lanterns trigger fire at several places in Dhaka on New Year

Published: 01 Jan 2022 02:18 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2022 02:18 AM BdST

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has reported fire at several places in Dhaka, caused by sky lanterns flown by people to welcome in the New Year.

An official at the fire service control room said they received reports of fire from at least seven places just after the celebrations began on Friday midnight.

The firefighters brought the flames under control at Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Khilgaon, Demra, Sutrapur, Lalbagh and Keraniganj, the official said, adding that most of the fire incidents occurred on rooftops.

But not all the fire incidents in the night were caused by sky lanterns, said the official, Ershad Hossain.

At one place, gas leak caused a fire and a car went up in flames in Tejgaon, he said.

