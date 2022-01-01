Sky lanterns trigger fire at several places in Dhaka on New Year
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2022 02:18 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2022 02:18 AM BdST
The Fire Service and Civil Defence has reported fire at several places in Dhaka, caused by sky lanterns flown by people to welcome in the New Year.
An official at the fire service control room said they received reports of fire from at least seven places just after the celebrations began on Friday midnight.
The firefighters brought the flames under control at Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Khilgaon, Demra, Sutrapur, Lalbagh and Keraniganj, the official said, adding that most of the fire incidents occurred on rooftops.
But not all the fire incidents in the night were caused by sky lanterns, said the official, Ershad Hossain.
At one place, gas leak caused a fire and a car went up in flames in Tejgaon, he said.
More stories
- IS threat made police to heighten security: DMP
- Cold wave warning in new year
- Bangladesh rings in 2022 amid omicron fears
- Hasina, Rehana walk on Padma Bridge
- Govt reports 2 virus deaths, 512 cases
- Bangabhaban gears up to swear in new chief justice
- 4 die in Sirajganj bus crash
- DMP restricts celebrations on New Year’s Eve
Recent Stories
- Global IS threat prompted police to heighten New Year security: DMP commissioner
- A weary world faces another wave of coronavirus in 2022. What’s next in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh to shiver in cold nap in new year
- ‘Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge’: Hasina, Rehana visit dream structure
- Now a year-round menace, dengue cases now bite rural Bangladesh amid COVID deluge
- Bangladesh reports 512 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
Opinion
Most Read
- Police impose restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka
- ‘Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge’: Hasina, Rehana visit dream structure
- Goa's beaches packed with domestic tourists as India tightens COVID rules
- Omicron mutes New Year parties worldwide but South Africa offers hope
- Bangladesh appoints Hasan Foez Siddique as chief justice
- Hasan Foez Siddique sworn in as chief justice of Bangladesh
- Absence of English, math exams and short syllabus propelled record SSC pass rate: experts
- Four dead, 20 hurt after bus plunges into ditch in Sirajganj
- 2021: The year in pictures
- Bangladesh detects 3 more cases of omicron