Former Sonali Bank MD, 10 others jailed for embezzlement

Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka’s Special Judge’s Court-6 gave the verdict on Sunday.

Along with Humayun, who held office also as chief executive officer of the state-owned bank, former Deputy Managing Director Mainul Haque has also been jailed in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The two were also accused in the Hallmark-Sonali Bank loan scam. Humayun then went into hiding after the court ordered his arrest.

Humayun was the MD and CEO of the bank at that time. He went on the run before the verdict was delivered in the case. However, Mainul is currently behind bars.

The others sentenced in the latest case are - General Managers Mir Mahidur Rahman and Nani Gopal Nath. Deputy General Managers Sheikh Altaf Hossain and Md Shafiz Uddin Ahmed, Assistant General Managers Saiful Hasan and Kamrul Hossain Khan

Nani Gopal and Saiful are currently absconding.

The remaining three facing jail terms are DN Sports Ltd Chairman Motahar Uddin Chowdhury, his daughter Director Fahmida Akhter and Managing Director Shafiqur Rahman.

In the verdict, the eight senior officials of the bank were sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with hard labour along with TK 10,000 as penalty, failure to pay which they will serve an additional three months in prison without labour.

The three others also face three years behind bars with hard labour along with a penalty of Tk 14.29 million as penalty. Failing to pay the sum will add six more months to the jail terms without labour.

The court also handed them five years in jail with hard labour on charges of resorting to fraud, along with Tk 100,000 as penalty. If they fail to pay the sum another six months will add to their jail term without labour.

The separate charges will run parallelly for the three; hence, they will be locked up for five years ultimately, the lawyer of the defendants said.

According to the verdict, they took out a loan of Tk 3.7 million in the name of DN Sports from Sonali Bank's Dhaka Sheraton Hotel branch in the period between Apr 15, 2011 and May 27, 2012.

Selina Akter Moni, the anti-graft watchdog's Assistant Director, started a case with Ramna police accusing 16 individuals in January 2013.

Following the investigation, which uncovered information over the embezzlement of Tk 4.2 million, 11 people were named in the chargesheet made the following year.

In 2015, the court ordered the framing of charges against the 11.