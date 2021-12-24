Bangladesh reports 342 COVID cases, 1 death in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2021 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2021 05:42 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 342 cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 1,582,710.
The death toll climbed by one to 28,055 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Friday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 291 infections.
Nationwide, another 292 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,546,956.
As many as 16,913 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.02 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.74 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 278.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.38 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 'Thought I'd never see my son again': Woman recounts horror on burning launch
- A man jumped into river from a burning vessel with his wife. Both survived
- Jhalakathi launch fire: Families of victims to get financial assistance
- At least 16 dead in Jhalakathi launch fire, toll likely to climb
