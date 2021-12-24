Death toll from Jhalakathi launch fire climbs to 36

The death toll is likely to rise as more passengers have been injured after the Barguna-bound MV Abhijan-10 caught fire.

Rescuers have recovered 36 bodies so far from the charred launch, Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner Zohor Ali said.

As many as 72 people have been hospitalised with injuries, according to the Fire Service control room.

Many passengers jumped into the river in a desperate bid to save their lives as the fire raged for about three hours. Survivors say the launch was packed with passengers.

The fire started around 3 am on Friday, forcing the vessel to drop anchor on the banks of the river in the Diakul area of Jhalakathi Sadar Upazila.

Informed of the matter, Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene and began a rescue operation, while onlookers crowded the river bank.

Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, deputy director of the Barishal Fire Service who led the response, said they suspect the fire may have started in the launch's engine room.

Fifteen units of firefighters subsequently tamed the blaze around 5:20 am, with the assistance of the Coast Guard, police and local volunteers.

The launch was about 1.5 km away from the Jhalakathi launch terminal when the fire erupted, according to Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Jhalakathi Fire Service.

Abdur Rahim, who survived the incident, said he was on deck when he suddenly heard a loud noise. Smoke started billowing from the back of the launch and within moments, the entire vessel was up in flames, he said.

Rahim jumped off the deck in a fit of panic and was rescued by locals taking part in the rescue operation. After being given warm clothes, Rahim was taken to Jhalakathi town by a trawler.

Among the injured, 70 were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal. Many of them carried burn wounds but the hospital's burns unit is currently closed, said Director HM Saiful Islam.

Six people are being treated in the surgery unit while three others have been sent to Dhaka in critical condition.

Hum Jalal, the owner of the launch, said a crew member called and notified him about the fire at 3:05 am. An explosion was heard on the second floor, where there is a pipeline extending from the engine, he added.

The launch was equipped with at least 21 fire extinguishers, but no one got the chance to use them due to the rapid spread of the blaze, according to Jalal.

A six-strong probe committee has been constituted to look into the incident, according to BIWTA's Deputy Director Mizanur Rahman.

Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He has set off to Jhalakathi to oversee the situation, according to the ministry's spokesman Md Jahangir Alam.