Bangladesh to open its first visa application centre in Kolkata
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2021 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 10:02 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission is launching its first official visa application centre in Kolkata as part of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebrations.
The new facility, spread across 13,000 square feet at Salt Lake’s V-A Sector, is set to be the largest single-country visa application centre in the city.
After a visit to the site, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam outlined the government's plans to separate visa centres from its 75 embassies and high commissions in places where there is a high load of visa-seekers.
Departing from the old ways where agents charged individuals up to Rs 12,500 to process applications, a visa seeker will be able to apply for a fee of Rs 826, inclusive of goods and services tax (GST). The processing fees for visas of all categories will be lowered at the new state-of-the-art facility.
It will cater to all types of visa-seekers at 10 counters, which is a big leap from the three-counter service provided by the Deputy High Commission that serves applicants from 9 am to 12:30 pm on working days.
The centre will have two counters for passport returns along with three desks for pre-screening and two to fill out forms.
With ample space for parking all sorts of vehicles, the centre will also have a cafeteria, prayer room and nursing zone for women.
- COVID caseload crosses 1.58m
- 5 die in Bogura plastics factory fire
- 13 get prison for stripping, assaulting woman
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred
- Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyred intellectuals
- Blast in Old Dhaka destroys building wall
- Homage to martyred intellectuals
- Evana death: husband gets bail
- Indian President Kovind to join Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day celebrations
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases top 1.58m
- At least five die after fire at Bogura plastics factory
- 13 men sentenced to 10 years in prison for stripping and assaulting a woman in Noakhali
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- President Hamid, Prime Minister Hasina pay tribute to martyred intellectuals
Most Read
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Dhaka tribunal rejects case against Murad Hassan over comments on Zaima Rahman
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Husband gets bail in case over the death of Scholastica school counsellor
- India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: eggs
- 13 men sentenced to 10 years in prison for stripping and assaulting a woman in Noakhali
- HC grants Mithila, Faria anticipatory bail in customer’s case against Evaly