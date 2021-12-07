RAB quizzes actor Emon over links to sacked state minister Murad

“Film actor Emon is at RAB headquarters for questioning over the leaked audio that went viral recently,” the RAB said in a message on Tuesday.

Emon visited police’s Detective Branch offices on Monday to talk about “problems with his Facebook account”, said Hafiz Akter, an additional commissioner at DB.

Murad stepped down as state minister for information on Tuesday in line with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s orders. The ruling Awami League also discussed whether legal action should be taken against him. The BNP, meanwhile, has called for his arrest.

The 47-year-old doctor by training has been in the eye of a social media storm for his offensive remarks on former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter.

Amid the furore, an audio clip of a telephone conversation began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record purported to have his voice, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag an actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.

Actress Mahiya Mahi later took to social media and confirmed that she was the other party in the conversation with Murad.

Emon has told the media he was the person who had first spoken to Murad before handing the phone to Mahi.

A RAB official, who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to talk to the media, said they needed to know what kind of relationship Emon had with Murad and whether he took undue advantage of it.