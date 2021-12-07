Murad makes mistake in resignation letter

The state minister for information emailed his resignation letter, urging the prime minister to accept it and remove him from his duties.

But, though he was appointed as state minister in 2019, he mistakenly wrote the year 2021 in the letter.

In addition to the emailed copy, the Cabinet Division has asked Murad to submit a hard copy of his resignation letter, said an official in the Ministry of Information. His aide was asked to resend the letter after correcting the date.

Murad was appointed state minister for health following the formation of the new cabinet on Jan 7, 2019. He was transferred to the Ministry of Information a few months later.