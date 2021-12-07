'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2021 01:03 AM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2021 01:20 AM BdST
Film actress Mahiya Mahi has confirmed that she was on the other end of a scandalous phone conversation with Murad Hassan from two years ago, which has recently been leaked and created an uproar leading to the sacking of the state minister.
In a video uploaded on Facebook on Monday night, the actress, who went on an Islamic pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, said she was a “victim of circumstances”.
“The person who embarrassed me so much has received what he deserves,” she said, effectively calling Murad’s departure in disgrace from the cabinet a divine punishment.
She also said she was trying to avoid Murad’s indecent proposal in the phone call and was lost for words to protest the vulgar language.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered Murad to resign from his cabinet post after the audio leaks went viral on social media.
The 47-year-old has been in the eye of a social media storm for his untoward remarks on former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter, prompting calls from the BNP for his resignation.
Amid the furore, the audio clip of the telephone conversation with Mahi began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record purported to have his voice, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag the actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.
Murad has not commented on the matter.
A doctor by training, Murad was elected to parliament from Jamalpur-4 for the second time in the 2018 general election.
He was initially inducted into the cabinet as the state minister for health after the election but was transferred to the information ministry four months later in May 2019.
Mahi began her career with ‘Bhalobasar Rong’ in 2012 and has since worked in a number of movies, including ‘Agni’, ‘Ki Darun Dekhte’, ‘Onek Sadher Moyna’, and ‘Dhaka Attack’.
She married businessman Rakib Sarker in September after her divorce from Parvez Mahmud, another businessman.
- Actress Mahi reacts to Murad’s sacking
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink
- How will the new curriculum change schools? Dipu Moni has the answers
- Cyclone Jawad floods Khulna villages
- Showers as Cyclone Jawad weakens
- Bangabandhu believed in peace through fairness: Saima Wazed
- Stop spending on arms race: Hasina
- Students hold symbolic ‘funeral march’ in Dhaka
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- HC orders report on action taken against Bangladeshis named in Panama, Paradise Papers
- Cyclone Jawad floods two villages in Khulna
- Rain falls as Cyclone Jawad weakens
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi Live: How will the new curriculum change schools? Education Minister Dipu Moni has the answers
Most Read
- Departure in disgrace: Hasina fires State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- ACC sends 43 names to High Court for ‘laundering money’
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- Bangladesh needs systemic change as it prioritises education for all: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- On Syria’s ruins, a drug empire flourishes
- Rain falls as Cyclone Jawad weakens