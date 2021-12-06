Toufique Imrose Khalidi Live: How will the new curriculum change schools? Education Minister Dipu Moni has the answers
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2021 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2021 01:22 PM BdST
Major changes are coming to the school and college curriculum and their system of assessment — changes that give rise to many questions.
What are the changes to the curriculum? Will students be able to accept these changes? Are teachers ready for the challenge?
A trial run of this revised curriculum will take place in 200 educational institutes in January 2022, the start of the new academic year.
Bangladesh has not been able to completely implement any education policy nationwide. Experiments with more creative methods have had a limited success. Under these circumstances, is it actually possible to implement these reforms?
Education Minister Dipu Moni will take these questions in her guest appearance on Toufique Imrose Khalidi Live.
The event will be streamed live from the bdnews24.com offices at 2:30 pm on Monday.
Join the event live to learn more about these new initiatives and the changes they will bring to the education of a new generation of Bangladesh’s children.
The livestream will be available at:
THE EDUCATION REFORMS
From 2025, students across the country will study under the new curriculum. However, the reforms will be implemented in phases starting in 2023.
On Sept 13, Education Minister Dipu Moni presented the outline of the new curriculum to the media.
The curriculum includes a host of reforms, including exam exemption for students until grade three, no public exams before the SSC, and abolishing the divisions in the education streams between science, humanities and commerce in grades nine and ten.
Assessment will be conducted throughout the year with an emphasis on classwork before the final tests, reducing exam pressure on students.
Experts believe the changes to the current curriculum are necessary to make the country’s education system more realistic and effective. However, they have also voiced doubt as to whether the country’s education system is adequately prepared for such change.
The government says the reforms aim to ‘make learning fun’ by reducing the reliance on exams, textbooks and rote learning, while letting the students learn through practical methods and hands-on experience.
Experts on education and curricula, teachers and guardians will join the education minister and Khalidi to discuss these reforms.
