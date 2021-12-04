University student dies after lorry rams motorcycle in Dhaka amid road safety protests

The incident took place at Kawla in the Airport Police Station area around 11:45 pm on Friday, police said.

The dead student has been identified as 21-year-old Mahadi Hasan Limon.

Limon was hit by the lorry about 400 yards south of Kawla overbridge, Inspector Kaikobad of airport police told bdnews24.com.

"He was returning to his home in Uttara on a motorcycle. He lived there with his parents and siblings.”

Limon was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where a doctor on duty declared him dead.

The lorry has been seized but the driver has fled, Kaikobad said.