Fourth phase of union council election deferred to Dec 26

The elections to the lowest tier of local government will now be held on Dec 26, according to the Election Commission's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.

Voting was scheduled to take place at 840 union councils across Bangladesh on Dec 23. But HSC students will sit for the second paper of Geography (theoretical) exams that morning while the Arabic test for madrasa students will be held in the afternoon.

Ashok Kumar said he spoke to the education board officials over the clash of dates before deciding to defer the polls as it was not possible to postpone the exams.

"All things considered, the fourth round of voting is scheduled for Dec 26. The rest of the schedule won't be affected. Only the voting date has changed."

Electronic voting will be used in 33 union councils and conventional ballots elsewhere.